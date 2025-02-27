Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Sotera Health had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 42.27%. Sotera Health updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.700-0.760 EPS.

Sotera Health Trading Down 9.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHC traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,007,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.54. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $17.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Sotera Health from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.08.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

