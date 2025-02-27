Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.38 and last traded at $6.38, with a volume of 61381 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

Spark New Zealand Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.20.

Get Spark New Zealand alerts:

Spark New Zealand Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0473 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.

Spark New Zealand Company Profile

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.