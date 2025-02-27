SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 80.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,691 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.7% of Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock opened at $269.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $80.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $254.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.31. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $187.88 and a 12 month high of $272.32.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

