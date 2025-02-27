Sprott Inc. Buys 73 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Sprott Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at $31,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 96.7% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE opened at $170.74 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.34 and a fifty-two week high of $172.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.54.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 17,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.62, for a total value of $2,849,868.48. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 155,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,855,091.88. This represents a 9.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $88,785.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,967.06. This trade represents a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,368 shares of company stock valued at $9,908,492. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.80.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

