Sprott Inc. Cuts Stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC)

Sprott Inc. lowered its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) by 64.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,373 shares during the period. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BTC opened at $37.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.27. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $48.07.

