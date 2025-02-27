Sprott Inc. Has $435,000 Stock Position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Sprott Inc. raised its position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) by 90.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,213 shares during the period. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UUUU. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth $57,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 261.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Energy Fuels by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Energy Fuels Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of UUUU stock opened at $4.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $882.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 1.68. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $7.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UUUU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Energy Fuels

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alex G. Morrison sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 165,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,820.16. This represents a 9.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 10,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,387.20. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Fuels

(Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UUUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.