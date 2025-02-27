Sprott Inc. Invests $39,000 in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUZI. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Vuzix by 312.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 502,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 380,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vuzix by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 25,540 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, MFG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vuzix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. 35.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VUZI opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.61. Vuzix Co. has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $5.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.29.

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets smart glasses and augmented reality (AR) technologies and products for the enterprise, medical, defense, and consumer markets. The company’s products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays, and augmented reality, as well as original equipment manufacturer waveguide optical components and display engines.

