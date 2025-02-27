Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SPT. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sprout Social from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.08.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SPT

Sprout Social Stock Performance

SPT stock opened at $28.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -23.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.54. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $64.91.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $107.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.74 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 40.94% and a negative net margin of 17.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Ryan Paul Barretto sold 13,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $423,474.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 546,343 shares in the company, valued at $17,182,487.35. This trade represents a 2.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Walker sold 5,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $171,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,169.60. The trade was a 12.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,265 shares of company stock worth $3,837,006 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sprout Social

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,764,000 after purchasing an additional 141,141 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in Sprout Social by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,548,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,679,000 after buying an additional 263,267 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Sprout Social by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,762,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,374,000 after acquiring an additional 519,406 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 2,306,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,822,000 after acquiring an additional 330,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,689,000 after acquiring an additional 7,311 shares during the last quarter.

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.