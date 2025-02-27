SRN Advisors LLC Buys 4,650 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

SRN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 185.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises about 1.4% of SRN Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1,054.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in International Business Machines by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IBM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.44.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $255.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.20 and a 200-day moving average of $223.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $162.62 and a 1 year high of $265.72. The company has a market capitalization of $236.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.21%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

