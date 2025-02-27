SRN Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

SRN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,448 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 1.1% of SRN Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 31,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 139,156 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,809,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Melius downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. DZ Bank lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Argus set a $160.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $104.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.62 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The firm has a market cap of $169.73 billion, a PE ratio of 105.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.42.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,834,266.92. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.