SRN Advisors LLC Sells 1,430 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

SRN Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Cintas accounts for approximately 1.3% of SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Down 0.7 %

CTAS stock opened at $204.31 on Thursday. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $154.15 and a 52 week high of $228.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.38.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.79.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

