SRN Advisors LLC Sells 982 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

SRN Advisors LLC decreased its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,133 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 435.6% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,706,000 after buying an additional 212,112 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $4,220,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 17.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 104,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,025,000 after buying an additional 15,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in D.R. Horton by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 9,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.93.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 2.8 %

DHI stock opened at $128.40 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $199.85. The company has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.92.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.