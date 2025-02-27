Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 6.16%.

Stabilis Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLNG traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.41. 14,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,883. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Stabilis Solutions has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $8.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.29. The firm has a market cap of $119.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Stabilis Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

About Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an energy transition company, provides clean energy production, storage, transportation, and fueling solutions primarily using liquefied natural gas (LNG) to various end markets in North America. The company offers LNG solutions to customers in aerospace, agriculture, energy, industrial, marine bunkering, mining, pipeline, remote power, and utility markets.

