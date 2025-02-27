Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Insider Thomas Spain Acquires 46,400 Shares of Stock

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Spain bought 46,400 shares of Staffline Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of £14,848 ($18,830.69).

Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, Thomas Spain sold 229,908 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.30), for a total transaction of £55,177.92 ($69,978.34).

On Monday, February 10th, Thomas Spain sold 17,965 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.30), for a total value of £4,311.60 ($5,468.10).

On Friday, February 7th, Thomas Spain sold 218,255 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.28), for a total value of £48,016.10 ($60,895.50).

On Tuesday, February 4th, Thomas Spain sold 45,576 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.32), for a total value of £11,394 ($14,450.22).

On Thursday, January 30th, Thomas Spain sold 10,000 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.28), for a total value of £2,200 ($2,790.11).

On Monday, January 27th, Thomas Spain sold 119,824 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.28), for a total transaction of £26,361.28 ($33,432.19).

On Monday, January 20th, Thomas Spain sold 38,690 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.30), for a total transaction of £9,285.60 ($11,776.28).

On Thursday, December 19th, Thomas Spain sold 385,800 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27), for a total transaction of £81,018 ($102,749.52).

On Friday, December 13th, Thomas Spain sold 27,341 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.30), for a total transaction of £6,561.84 ($8,321.93).

Staffline Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Staffline Group stock opened at GBX 33.58 ($0.43) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £43.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.93. Staffline Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 18 ($0.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 42 ($0.53). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 23.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 27.59.

About Staffline Group

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus.

