Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Buys 2,579 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,436,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,028,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,411 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,193,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,325,000 after acquiring an additional 552,949 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,526,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,997,000 after acquiring an additional 557,492 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,644,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,749,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674,807 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CL shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.16.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $90.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.81 and a 200-day moving average of $95.62. The firm has a market cap of $73.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $85.32 and a 1-year high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 477.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

