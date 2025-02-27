Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSTP. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth about $274,000. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $943,000. OFC Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $961,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 52,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 9,743 shares during the period.
Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Stock Performance
Shares of PSTP opened at $32.39 on Thursday. Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $105.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.86.
About Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF
The Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (PSTP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trus index. The fund aims for buffered losses and gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) through the active use of FLEX options, which it rebalances monthly. The fund intends to opportunistically reset its portfolio prior to the one-year expiration date of the options.
