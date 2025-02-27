Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 647.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. National Pension Service bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 11,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on JKHY. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.80.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $171.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.61. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.00 and a fifty-two week high of $189.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 21.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

