Stephens Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Stock

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stephens from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FNF has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.40.

Shares of FNF opened at $61.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.17. Fidelity National Financial has a 52-week low of $46.85 and a 52-week high of $64.83.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

In other news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $117,842.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,303.38. The trade was a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $153,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $916,872.60. This trade represents a 14.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNF. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 42,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 8,511 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth $621,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 35.1% during the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 58,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 216,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,451,000 after purchasing an additional 9,146 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

