Stifel Nicolaus Issues Pessimistic Forecast for LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Stock Price

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LIVN has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on LivaNova from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of LivaNova from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded LivaNova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LivaNova has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

LivaNova Stock Down 0.6 %

Insider Transactions at LivaNova

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $41.45 on Wednesday. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $40.37 and a 12-month high of $64.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 98.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In other LivaNova news, Director Francesco Bianchi sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $63,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,546.78. The trade was a 14.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LivaNova

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 800.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

