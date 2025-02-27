Stifel Nicolaus Lowers eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $63.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential downside of 0.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on eBay from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on eBay from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $72.00 price objective on eBay and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

Shares of EBAY stock traded down $6.12 on Thursday, reaching $63.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,515,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,970,683. eBay has a 12 month low of $46.53 and a 12 month high of $71.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.67.

In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $355,556.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 531,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,575,066.07. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $260,082.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,778.80. This represents a 5.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,149 shares of company stock worth $1,746,065. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

