StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syros Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.2 %

Institutional Trading of Syros Pharmaceuticals

SYRS stock opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $7.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Exome Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 87.6% during the third quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 298,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 139,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

