StockNews.com Downgrades Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KWR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Quaker Chemical from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Quaker Chemical from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Quaker Chemical Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KWR opened at $138.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39. Quaker Chemical has a 1-year low of $124.66 and a 1-year high of $207.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.29). Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $444.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 28.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KWR. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 16,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

