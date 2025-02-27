StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Farmer Bros. Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FARM opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. Farmer Bros. has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.78.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 27.45% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that Farmer Bros. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmer Bros.

About Farmer Bros.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Farmer Bros. in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Farmer Bros. in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Farmer Bros. in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 64.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Further Reading

