StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Farmer Bros. Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ FARM opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. Farmer Bros. has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.78.
Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 27.45% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that Farmer Bros. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.
About Farmer Bros.
Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.
