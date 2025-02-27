StockNews.com Upgrades Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Forum Energy Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FET opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.27. Forum Energy Technologies has a 1 year low of $12.83 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.38.

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.85 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 16.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Forum Energy Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forum Energy Technologies

In other news, Director Louis Raspino sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $76,279.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,121 shares in the company, valued at $248,424.61. This represents a 23.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $3,721,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 6.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 198,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 86.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 71.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Finally, SCF Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

About Forum Energy Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.