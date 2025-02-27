StockNews.com Upgrades Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.
Kingstone Companies Trading Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ:KINS opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.85. The company has a market capitalization of $188.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Kingstone Companies has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $19.18.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Kingstone Companies news, Director William L. Yankus sold 10,253 shares of Kingstone Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $165,893.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,874.12. This trade represents a 10.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Kingstone Companies
Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kingstone Companies
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Buffett’s on the Sidelines – Should You Follow?
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- AST SpaceMobile Stock Surges 17% After Analyst Upgrade
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 Stocks With Triple-Digit PEs That Are Still Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.