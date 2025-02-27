StockNews.com Upgrades Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Kingstone Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:KINS opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.85. The company has a market capitalization of $188.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Kingstone Companies has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $19.18.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kingstone Companies news, Director William L. Yankus sold 10,253 shares of Kingstone Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $165,893.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,874.12. This trade represents a 10.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Kingstone Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KINS. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,658,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 14.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.