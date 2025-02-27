Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 19,560 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 15,443 shares.The stock last traded at $3.74 and had previously closed at $3.70.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.81. The firm has a market cap of $767.01 million, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of -0.40.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 14.46%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Studio City International stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Studio City International Holdings Limited ( NYSE:MSC Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates an entertainment resort in Macau. It operates Studio City Casino, comprising gaming tables, including tables for VIP rolling chip operations and gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming attractions, including figure-8 ferris wheel, night club and karaoke venue, live performance arena, and an outdoor and indoor water park, as well as hotel rooms and various food and beverage establishments, and retail space.

