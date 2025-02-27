SunHydrogen Appoints Dr. Syed Mubeen Jawahar Hussaini as Chief Technology Officer

SunHydrogen, Inc. announced on February 21, 2025, in an SEC Form 8-K filing that Dr. Syed Mubeen Jawahar Hussaini has been appointed as the company’s new Chief Technology Officer. In his new role, Dr. Mubeen will focus on advancing the company’s technology initiatives and strategic development, including the further evolution of its Generation 2 and Generation 3 hydrogen panel systems.

Dr. Mubeen, 43, previously served as the Chief Scientific Officer at SunHydrogen since January 2022. During his tenure in that role, he led the strategic direction and execution of the company’s technology development. His experience in guiding innovative projects is expected to further strengthen SunHydrogen’s efforts in the competitive hydrogen technology market.

In addition to his corporate responsibilities, Dr. Mubeen has maintained an academic career. Since April 2021, he has been an Associate Professor in the Department of Chemical and Biochemical Engineering at the University of Iowa. Prior to that, he was an Assistant Professor in the same department from August 2014 to March 2021. His academic background complements his industry expertise, having earned a Ph.D. in Chemical and Environmental Engineering from the University of California, Riverside, followed by postdoctoral research at the University of California, Santa Barbara.

Timothy Young, Chief Executive Officer of SunHydrogen, signed the filing on February 25, 2025, underscoring the company’s commitment to innovation and leadership in the clean energy technology sector. The appointment of Dr. Mubeen is expected to play a key role in driving forward the company’s technological advancements and market presence.

