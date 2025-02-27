Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC) Declares $0.04 Semi-annual Dividend

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th.

Super Group has a payout ratio of 27.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Super Group to earn $0.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

NYSE SGHC opened at $7.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 130.52 and a beta of 0.99. Super Group has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $8.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average of $5.43.

SGHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Super Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Super Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Super Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Super Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

