Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Super Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Super Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Super Group in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of NYSE:SGHC opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.43. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.52 and a beta of 0.99. Super Group has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $8.51.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Super Group’s payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGHC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Group by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,353,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after buying an additional 707,723 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Super Group by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 3,234,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,418 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Super Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,490,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,042,000 after purchasing an additional 194,460 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,742,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 14,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Group by 500.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,493,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,185 shares during the last quarter. 5.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

