Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 976.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349,734 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $11,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 203.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $51.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.65. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $122.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Argus lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on SMCI

About Super Micro Computer

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.