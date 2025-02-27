Sustainable Capital Ltd Sells 22,900 Shares of Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) Stock

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report) insider Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 22,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.13, for a total transaction of C$71,677.00.

Sustainable Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Geodrill alerts:

On Thursday, February 20th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 23,800 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.11, for a total value of C$74,018.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 18,800 shares of Geodrill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.22, for a total value of C$60,536.00.

On Thursday, February 13th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 63,600 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.21, for a total value of C$204,156.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 17,600 shares of Geodrill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.12, for a total transaction of C$54,912.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 9,700 shares of Geodrill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.18, for a total transaction of C$30,846.00.

Geodrill Trading Down 1.3 %

TSE:GEO opened at C$3.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$102.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.86. Geodrill Limited has a 1-year low of C$1.59 and a 1-year high of C$3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

About Geodrill

Geodrill Ltd is an exploration drilling company. It mainly operates a fleet of multi-purpose, core, air-core, and grade control drill rigs. The company provides reverse circulation, diamond core, air-core, grade control, geo-tech, and water bore drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.