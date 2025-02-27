Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.370-3.420 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Synopsys also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 14.880-14.960 EPS.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $471.66. The stock had a trading volume of 392,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,354. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $457.00 and a 12-month high of $624.80. The stock has a market cap of $72.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $507.61 and a 200 day moving average of $516.56.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $670.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $638.75.

Insider Activity

In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $10,544,236.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,460 shares in the company, valued at $738,774.60. This represents a 93.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

(Get Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.