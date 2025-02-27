T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,739 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JSF Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 2.6% during the third quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $234.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.79.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $263.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $273.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.99. The company has a market capitalization of $300.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 36.40%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,166. This represents a 19.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $254,188.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,295.24. This represents a 16.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.