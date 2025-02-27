T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) Shares Bought by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 286.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,986 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TCAF. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF stock opened at $33.72 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $34.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.47.

About T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

