Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW) Short Interest Update

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 85.8% from the January 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Talkspace Stock Performance
Shares of TALKW stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,521. Talkspace has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.13.
Talkspace Company Profile
