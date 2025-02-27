Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.48 and last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 1850656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

TALO has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Talos Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Stephens decreased their target price on Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Talos Energy from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TALO. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 787.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Talos Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

