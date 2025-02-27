Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $33.59 on Thursday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $25.78 and a twelve month high of $53.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $611,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 177,739 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 30,133 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 861,188 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,020,000 after acquiring an additional 36,475 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,996 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,281 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.