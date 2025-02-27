Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Insider Jennifer R. Kneale Sells 29,887 Shares

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer R. Kneale sold 29,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total transaction of $5,750,856.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,731,100.98. The trade was a 11.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Targa Resources Price Performance

NYSE TRGP opened at $198.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.29. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $218.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Targa Resources from $218.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Targa Resources from $171.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.43.

View Our Latest Report on Targa Resources

Institutional Trading of Targa Resources

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Targa Resources by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Targa Resources by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

(Get Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.