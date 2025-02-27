Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 103,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,180,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Longbow Finance SA lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Longbow Finance SA now owns 99,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3,103.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $116,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.68.

NYSE APH opened at $66.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.77. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $53.76 and a 12-month high of $79.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

