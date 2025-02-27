Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAMT. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 818,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,159,000 after purchasing an additional 445,079 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Camtek by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 720,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,548,000 after purchasing an additional 373,400 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Camtek by 3,005.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 330,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,408,000 after purchasing an additional 320,066 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Camtek by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,135,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,711,000 after purchasing an additional 279,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Camtek by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,515,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,734,000 after purchasing an additional 268,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of CAMT opened at $79.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. Camtek Ltd. has a 12-month low of $69.83 and a 12-month high of $140.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Camtek had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 24.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAMT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Camtek from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Camtek from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.11.

About Camtek

(Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

Featured Stories

