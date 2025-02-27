Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the third quarter valued at $152,249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 22.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,260,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $474,886,000 after buying an additional 232,914 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the third quarter valued at $40,750,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 44.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 217,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,981,000 after buying an additional 66,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 172,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,825,000 after buying an additional 66,409 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total transaction of $3,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,577 shares in the company, valued at $21,651,642. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $347.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.57. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.51 and a fifty-two week high of $422.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $987.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.04 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 31.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on POOL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.00.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

