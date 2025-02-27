Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,643 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Makena Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toast by 7.6% in the third quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 274,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after acquiring an additional 19,371 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Toast by 66.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 42,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 17,106 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Toast by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,865,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,992,000 after buying an additional 155,212 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Toast by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after buying an additional 65,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Toast by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 67,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 23,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Toast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TOST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Toast and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.09.

Insider Transactions at Toast

In other Toast news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $81,320.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,360,535.74. The trade was a 1.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $42,324.84. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,644,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,177,717.28. This represents a 0.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,779 shares of company stock valued at $5,415,192 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Toast Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of Toast stock opened at $37.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.79. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $44.12. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,759.94, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.98.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Toast had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toast Profile

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.