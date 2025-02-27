Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The homebuilder reported GBX 8.40 ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Taylor Wimpey had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 7.25%.

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

TW stock traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 114.60 ($1.45). 25,367,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 117.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 139.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Taylor Wimpey to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 150 ($1.90) in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

