Taysha Gene Therapies’ (TSHA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TSHA. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of TSHA stock opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.51. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $4.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $332.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 million. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative return on equity of 106.36% and a negative net margin of 229.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 79.4% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 17,446 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 767,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 37,096 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $416,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

