Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Stock Price Up 12.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 12.7% during trading on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $70.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tempus AI traded as high as $65.03 and last traded at $66.61. 7,718,975 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 14,686,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.10.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. William Blair cut Tempus AI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Tempus AI from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tempus AI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.55.

In other news, Director David R. Epstein sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $25,922.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,248.14. This represents a 2.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Bradley A. Keywell sold 395,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $16,999,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,164,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,263,084.55. This trade represents a 2.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,583,467 shares of company stock worth $130,542,311 in the last three months.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,519,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,487 shares during the last quarter. NEA Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Tempus AI by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,385,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,846,000 after acquiring an additional 813,169 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tempus AI by 166.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,239,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,394 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Tempus AI by 166.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,239,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Tempus AI by 240.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,762,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.84 and a 200-day moving average of $52.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

