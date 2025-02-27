Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Acquired by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 1.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 19,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,800. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $62,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,105,492. This represents a 1.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,479 shares of company stock worth $1,013,134 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TER. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Teradyne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $121.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Northland Capmk raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Teradyne from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.77.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of TER opened at $114.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.45. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.80 and a fifty-two week high of $163.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.16 and its 200-day moving average is $122.86.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 19.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, November 11th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 14.41%.

About Teradyne

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

