Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Shariaportfolio Inc.

Shariaportfolio Inc. grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,153 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,968 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 19.4% of Shariaportfolio Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Shariaportfolio Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $40,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in Tesla by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Tesla by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $290.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $390.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.51. The stock has a market cap of $935.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.55, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total value of $39,792,803.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,095,100. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.43, for a total value of $2,481,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $37,226,491.76. This represents a 6.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 523,386 shares of company stock valued at $195,995,200 in the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Roth Mkm upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Tesla from $226.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.57.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

