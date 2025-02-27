Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment LLC

Rothschild Investment LLC decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,634 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.57.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $290.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $390.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.51. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.36 billion, a PE ratio of 142.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.43, for a total value of $2,481,010.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,226,491.76. This trade represents a 6.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total value of $39,792,803.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,095,100. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 523,386 shares of company stock valued at $195,995,200 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

