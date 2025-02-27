Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, March 24th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%.

Texas Community Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of TCBS opened at $16.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Texas Community Bancshares has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $51.23 million, a P/E ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 0.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Community Bancshares

In other news, Director Anthony Scavuzzo purchased 2,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $42,105.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 86,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,975. The trade was a 3.37 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

