Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,569 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $6,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXRH. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 17,559.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 20,018 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 101.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $175.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $146.75 and a one year high of $206.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.36.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 34.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 42.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Texas Roadhouse from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Roadhouse

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,700 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total transaction of $454,302.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $349,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,928,866.92. The trade was a 10.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,015. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.